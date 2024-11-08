Left Menu

Whirlpool India's Profit Soars by Over 40% Amidst Strong Volume Growth

Whirlpool of India Ltd reported a significant 40.13% increase in net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 53.53 crore. This growth was spurred by a rise in volume and enhanced cost productivity measures. Revenue surged by 12.58% to Rs 1,713 crore, driven by a stronger market presence in refrigerators and washers, and a shift toward premium products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:05 IST
Whirlpool India's Profit Soars by Over 40% Amidst Strong Volume Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Whirlpool of India Ltd announced a notable financial upswing with a 40.13% increment in its consolidated net profit, amassing Rs 53.53 crore for the September 2024 quarter. This positive financial result was attributed to increased sales volumes and strategic cost-cutting efforts.

The company's revenue saw an upswing of 12.58%, climbing to Rs 1,713 crore, compared to Rs 1,521.56 crore from the same quarter last year. Whirlpool credited this growth to a significant surge in the sales of refrigerators and washers, alongside a shift towards a premium product lineup.

Besides volume increases, profit margins benefited from strategic cost productivity actions, enhancing the mix of high-margin and premium products. Despite the robust financial performance, shares of Whirlpool India closed 1.65% lower at Rs 2,041.65 on the BSE, with the firm's Managing Director, Narasimhan Eswar, affirming a commitment to a long-term plan focused on sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024