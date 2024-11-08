Seaplane Takeoff: Andhra Pradesh's Leap into Water-Based Aviation

On November 9, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a seaplane trial flight, aiming to propel the state into the limelight of India's emerging waterfront aviation industry.

This initiative, marketed as a potential tourism enhancer, is set to link picturesque locations ranging from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in the Nandyal district.

Endorsed by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, the government aims to exploit coastal beauty and waterfronts for economic benefits through accessible water aerodromes.

(With inputs from agencies.)