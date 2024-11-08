Left Menu

STOXX 600 Faces Downturn Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

The STOXX 600 logged its third consecutive week of declines influenced by disappointing stimulus from China and concerns over tariffs following Donald Trump's presidency. Key sectors such as mining and luxury were hit hard, whereas, real estate and healthcare remained stable. Notable stock moves included Richemont, Vistry, and British Airways-owner IAG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The STOXX 600 faced its third week of consecutive declines, significantly impacted by lackluster stimulus measures from China and worry over tariff implications under Donald Trump's leadership.

Among sectors, mining and luxury were notably affected, with major companies like Rio Tinto, Glencore, and Richemont experiencing considerable drops.

Meanwhile, defensive sectors such as real estate and healthcare remained robust, despite a general market downturn. Key stock movements included a significant slump in Vistry, contrasted by gains in IAG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

