STOXX 600 Faces Downturn Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

The STOXX 600 faced its third week of consecutive declines, significantly impacted by lackluster stimulus measures from China and worry over tariff implications under Donald Trump's leadership.

Among sectors, mining and luxury were notably affected, with major companies like Rio Tinto, Glencore, and Richemont experiencing considerable drops.

Meanwhile, defensive sectors such as real estate and healthcare remained robust, despite a general market downturn. Key stock movements included a significant slump in Vistry, contrasted by gains in IAG.

