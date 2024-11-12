Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Assam Bypass: A Fatal Culvert Fall

A tragic accident in Assam's Tinsukia district claimed the lives of four individuals, including a child, when their car fell from an under-construction culvert. The family was en route to a wedding. Locals blame poor visibility and lack of signage for the unfortunate mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:42 IST
In a tragic incident in Assam's Tinsukia district, four people, including a five-year-old child, lost their lives after their vehicle plunged off an under-construction culvert, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Dihingia Gaon on the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass at approximately 4 a.m., involving a family of six en route to a wedding from Dibrugarh, according to an official source from PTI. The victims were identified as Mohan Shah, Rajesh Gupta, Montu Shah, and child Arthav Gupta. Two other passengers suffered critical injuries and were hurried to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment.

Authorities suspect dense fog and inadequate signage contributed to the tragedy. This has sparked local outrage over the incomplete state of the bypass, particularly the unfinished culvert which led to this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

