Ashok Leyland Partners with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for Tailored Vehicle Loans

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced on Tuesday a strategic alliance with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank to facilitate vehicle loans. This initiative is designed to offer tailored financial solutions to customers in the commercial vehicle sector.

According to Viplav Shah, head of the Light Commercial Vehicle business at Ashok Leyland, the collaboration aims to elevate customer experience through personalized financing plans. 'Our focus is on providing comprehensive solutions that align with our customers' needs,' Shah stated.

R C Behera, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, expressed confidence in the partnership's potential to extend their reach and support the growth of businesses by delivering customized finance options in the sector.

