Ashok Leyland Partners with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for Tailored Vehicle Loans

Ashok Leyland has signed an initial agreement with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank to provide vehicle loans to customers. The partnership aims to offer flexible and customized repayment plans to enhance customer experience, meeting the diverse financial needs of the commercial vehicle sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:43 IST
Ashok Leyland Partners with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for Tailored Vehicle Loans
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced on Tuesday a strategic alliance with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank to facilitate vehicle loans. This initiative is designed to offer tailored financial solutions to customers in the commercial vehicle sector.

According to Viplav Shah, head of the Light Commercial Vehicle business at Ashok Leyland, the collaboration aims to elevate customer experience through personalized financing plans. 'Our focus is on providing comprehensive solutions that align with our customers' needs,' Shah stated.

R C Behera, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, expressed confidence in the partnership's potential to extend their reach and support the growth of businesses by delivering customized finance options in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

