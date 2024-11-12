AstraZeneca's Forecast Boost Amidst China Challenges

AstraZeneca has once again raised its annual sales and profit forecast, attributing this optimistic outlook to a steady demand for its cancer and rare diseases medicines. The announcement came after the company's third-quarter results surpassed market expectations.

In 2024, AstraZeneca anticipates revenue and core earnings per share will grow by a high-teens percentage. This marks an upward revision from a previous mid-teens percentage forecast, according to CEO Pascal Soriot. However, challenges persist, particularly with their operations in China, where the market has reacted to ongoing investigations.

The company reported substantial growth in its oncology segment and plans to invest $3.5 billion in expanding research and manufacturing in the United States by 2026. These strategic moves come amid a significant decrease in the company’s share price, partially due to market concerns surrounding their Chinese business dealings.

