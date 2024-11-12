Left Menu

AstraZeneca's Forecast Boost Amidst China Challenges

AstraZeneca has raised its annual sales and profit forecast for the second time in four months, driven by strong demand for cancer and rare diseases drugs. Despite impressive third-quarter results, the company faces challenges in China, reflecting in their stock performance. AstraZeneca is heavily investing in the U.S. to expand research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:24 IST
AstraZeneca's Forecast Boost Amidst China Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

AstraZeneca has once again raised its annual sales and profit forecast, attributing this optimistic outlook to a steady demand for its cancer and rare diseases medicines. The announcement came after the company's third-quarter results surpassed market expectations.

In 2024, AstraZeneca anticipates revenue and core earnings per share will grow by a high-teens percentage. This marks an upward revision from a previous mid-teens percentage forecast, according to CEO Pascal Soriot. However, challenges persist, particularly with their operations in China, where the market has reacted to ongoing investigations.

The company reported substantial growth in its oncology segment and plans to invest $3.5 billion in expanding research and manufacturing in the United States by 2026. These strategic moves come amid a significant decrease in the company’s share price, partially due to market concerns surrounding their Chinese business dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024