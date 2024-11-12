Left Menu

Awfis Expands Footprint with Major NSE Collaboration

Awfis Space Solutions Limited has signed a deal with the National Stock Exchange to design and manage 1.65 lakh square feet of office space in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. This partnership reaffirms Awfis's leadership in flexible workspace solutions and aligns with the growing demand for such spaces in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:20 IST
Awfis Expands Footprint with Major NSE Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Awfis Space Solutions Limited announced on Tuesday its new contract to design and manage 1.65 lakh square feet of office space for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

This deal involves the strategic development of two floors at Adani Inspire in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, aimed at tailoring solutions to meet NSE's business needs and enhancing employee well-being.

The collaboration highlights Awfis's capability in the flex space sector, further expanding its presence by adding two more centers to its portfolio of 205 locations across 18 cities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024