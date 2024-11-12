Awfis Expands Footprint with Major NSE Collaboration
Awfis Space Solutions Limited has signed a deal with the National Stock Exchange to design and manage 1.65 lakh square feet of office space in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. This partnership reaffirms Awfis's leadership in flexible workspace solutions and aligns with the growing demand for such spaces in India.
Awfis Space Solutions Limited announced on Tuesday its new contract to design and manage 1.65 lakh square feet of office space for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.
This deal involves the strategic development of two floors at Adani Inspire in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, aimed at tailoring solutions to meet NSE's business needs and enhancing employee well-being.
The collaboration highlights Awfis's capability in the flex space sector, further expanding its presence by adding two more centers to its portfolio of 205 locations across 18 cities in India.
