Gujarat Toolroom's Profit Skyrockets Amid Revenue Surge
Gujarat Toolroom reported a significant profit increase in the September quarter, reaching Rs 27 crore due to higher revenues. The company saw its operations' revenue rise to Rs 270.51 crore. Additionally, its subsidiary, GTL Gems DMCC, secured a substantial order worth AED 50 million.
Gujarat Toolroom has announced a remarkable increase in its consolidated profit after tax, tallying Rs 27 crore for the September quarter, thanks to an impressive leap in revenue figures.
The company, which had recorded Rs 2.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, attributes its success to enhanced operational revenues, which soared to Rs 270.51 crore from last year's Rs 156.68 crore.
Further boosting its financial standing, GTL Gems DMCC, the firm's subsidiary based in Dubai, has landed a hefty order valued at AED 50 million, approximately Rs 114 crore. Gujarat Toolroom, headquartered in Ahmedabad, specializes in manufacturing and assembling industrial machinery and equipment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
