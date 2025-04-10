Left Menu

JSL Super Steel Powers Up with Sunsure Solar: A Sustainable Shift in Manufacturing

JSL Super Steel partners with Sunsure Energy to source 11 megawatt solar power for its Uttar Pradesh unit. This move will offset 40% of JSS's energy with clean power, reducing carbon emissions by 12 mkg annually. The initiative aligns with Jindal Stainless' goal of cutting emissions by 50% by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JSL Super Steel, a subsidiary of Jindal Stainless, has cemented a groundbreaking power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy, aiming to integrate 11 megawatts of solar energy into its Uttar Pradesh facility.

The solar power will be harvested from Sunsure's 49 MWp project situated in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic shift is poised to replace nearly 40% of JSS's conventional energy with renewable sources, offering a substantial environmental payoff.

According to Jindal Stainless, this collaboration will supply JSL Super Steel with 16.5 million units of clean energy each year, significantly reducing carbon emissions by 12 million kilograms. This equates to the environmental impact of planting over 5.45 lakh trees. JSL's Chief Operating Officer, Jagmohan Sood, emphasized the initiative's alignment with Jindal Stainless' ambitious target to halve carbon emissions by 2035, setting industry standards for greener manufacturing processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

