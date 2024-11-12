Air India's Bold Merger: Expanding Horizons

Air India Group, strengthened by recent mergers with Vistara and Air India Express, now commands a formidable fleet of 300 aircraft, serving 312 domestic and international routes. With around 8,500 flights weekly, this burgeoning airline giant aims to deliver on its promise of enhanced travel experiences.

The integration of Vistara and Air India Express sees Air India as India's largest international and second-largest domestic carrier, with 210 planes covering 91 destinations and a market share surpassing 29% as of September. The merger heralds a new era of airline services under the Tata Group's auspices.

As expansion plans take flight, Air India's pilots celebrated the milestone announcement of Vistara's continued in-flight signature services. Anticipation surrounds the group's promise of more aircraft and expanded services, as reflected in its brand-new Maharaja Club loyalty program.

(With inputs from agencies.)