Left Menu

Air India's Bold Merger: Expanding Horizons

Air India Group, now merged with Vistara and Air India Express, operates 312 routes with 300 aircraft. The Tata Group-owned airline serves 103 destinations and plans fleet expansion. This merger makes Air India the largest international and second-largest domestic carrier in India, boasting a 29% market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:56 IST
Air India's Bold Merger: Expanding Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Group, strengthened by recent mergers with Vistara and Air India Express, now commands a formidable fleet of 300 aircraft, serving 312 domestic and international routes. With around 8,500 flights weekly, this burgeoning airline giant aims to deliver on its promise of enhanced travel experiences.

The integration of Vistara and Air India Express sees Air India as India's largest international and second-largest domestic carrier, with 210 planes covering 91 destinations and a market share surpassing 29% as of September. The merger heralds a new era of airline services under the Tata Group's auspices.

As expansion plans take flight, Air India's pilots celebrated the milestone announcement of Vistara's continued in-flight signature services. Anticipation surrounds the group's promise of more aircraft and expanded services, as reflected in its brand-new Maharaja Club loyalty program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024