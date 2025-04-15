China Grounds Boeing: Airline Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Tariff Wars
China has ordered its airlines to halt deliveries of Boeing jets due to a U.S. decision imposing high tariffs on Chinese goods. This move hits Boeing hard, as China is a crucial market, and raises costs for Chinese airlines. The escalating tariffs threaten U.S.-China trade relations.
China has instructed its airlines to stop accepting deliveries of Boeing jets, a consequence of the newly imposed 145% U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. The decision deals a blow to Boeing, which views China as a major growth market, putting pressure on the U.S.-based aerospace giant. The report from Bloomberg highlighted current tensions between the world's two largest economies, with significant impacts on the global aviation industry.
Shares of Boeing dropped by 3% in premarket trading, signaling concerns in the market regarding the latest developments. The tariff war has already triggered major contract reviews among airlines and suppliers, with Howmet Aerospace suggesting heated discussions on tariff cost allocations. China's major airlines had anticipated receiving numerous Boeing planes, which now face delayed deliveries.
Boeing's setback is compounded by recent difficulties, including regulatory challenges and operational hurdles. China's move could substantially increase maintenance costs for Boeing planes currently operating within the country. This action comes on the heels of China responding to U.S. tariffs with import levies of 125%, which could further alter the dynamics in favor of alternatives like Airbus and COMAC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
