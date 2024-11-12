Left Menu

European Markets Wobble Amid China Concerns and Earnings Fallout

European shares declined on Tuesday, driven by concerns over potential U.S.-China tensions following Donald Trump's anticipated selection of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. This, combined with disappointing earnings from key companies, contributed to losses across sectors, although some firms showed resilience through positive forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:34 IST
European Markets Wobble Amid China Concerns and Earnings Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares slid on Tuesday, impacted by fears that U.S.-China relations might deteriorate. This sentiment was driven by speculation that Donald Trump is likely to appoint Marco Rubio, a known China hawk, as the top U.S. diplomat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.8%, reversing its previous session's gains. Investors remain cautious about the future, especially regarding potential tariff hikes following Trump's recent electoral victory.

Earnings reports added to market challenges. Notable was Brenntag's 9.4% loss due to missing profit expectations and Bayer's 11.2% drop after reducing its earnings forecast. However, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and UK-based Convatec Group both recorded share price increases, balancing the broader market decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024