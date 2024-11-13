KPIL Secures Major Orders Boosting T&D and Residential Sectors
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has announced securing orders worth Rs 2,273 crore, boosting its Transmission & Distribution and residential projects. The orders span both domestic and international markets, with a significant portion from the T&D sector, strengthening the company's order book and enhancing its position in the EPC industry.
- Country:
- India
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has announced it has secured significant orders valued at Rs 2,273 crore. This development marks a positive trajectory for the company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and residential sectors.
According to a company statement, these orders encompass projects both within India and on international terrains, cementing Kalpataru's expansion and capabilities in core areas. The company's joint ventures and international subsidiaries played a significant role in achieving these awards.
Commenting on the progress, Manish Mohnot, the Managing Director and CEO of KPIL, expressed satisfaction over the growing strength in T&D business dealings primarily in India. He highlighted that 56% of the current year's order intake was due to the T&D sector, enhancing the overall performance of this leading EPC firm.
