KPIL Secures Major Orders Boosting T&D and Residential Sectors

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has announced securing orders worth Rs 2,273 crore, boosting its Transmission & Distribution and residential projects. The orders span both domestic and international markets, with a significant portion from the T&D sector, strengthening the company's order book and enhancing its position in the EPC industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:51 IST
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has announced it has secured significant orders valued at Rs 2,273 crore. This development marks a positive trajectory for the company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and residential sectors.

According to a company statement, these orders encompass projects both within India and on international terrains, cementing Kalpataru's expansion and capabilities in core areas. The company's joint ventures and international subsidiaries played a significant role in achieving these awards.

Commenting on the progress, Manish Mohnot, the Managing Director and CEO of KPIL, expressed satisfaction over the growing strength in T&D business dealings primarily in India. He highlighted that 56% of the current year's order intake was due to the T&D sector, enhancing the overall performance of this leading EPC firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

