Left Menu

Telangana Secures Mega Investments in AI and T&D Sectors

NTT DATA and Neysa Networks signed an MoU with the Telangana government for a Rs 10,500 crore AI Data Center in Hyderabad, boosting AI infrastructure. In parallel, Toshiba's TTDI announced a Rs 562 crore investment for manufacturing expansion in the energy sector, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:44 IST
Telangana Secures Mega Investments in AI and T&D Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTT DATA, a prominent IT services provider, and Neysa Networks, an AI-first cloud platform firm, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish a Rs 10,500 crore AI Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad. The agreement, signed during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visit to Japan, aims at setting up a world-class 400 MW data center cluster powered by 25,000 GPUs.

This strategic collaboration merges NTT DATA's expertise in data centers with Neysa's AI acceleration capabilities, fostering an innovative AI ecosystem in Telangana. Highlighting the region's policy stability, skilled talent, and strategic advantages, CM Reddy emphasized Telangana's potential as a leader in AI services and infrastructure.

In another move, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TTDI) initiated plans to expand its existing facilities in Telangana with a Rs 562 crore investment. This project, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, aims to boost production capabilities to meet rising demand in the transmission and distribution sector by introducing advanced surge arrester and transformer technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025