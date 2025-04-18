Telangana Secures Mega Investments in AI and T&D Sectors

NTT DATA, a prominent IT services provider, and Neysa Networks, an AI-first cloud platform firm, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish a Rs 10,500 crore AI Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad. The agreement, signed during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visit to Japan, aims at setting up a world-class 400 MW data center cluster powered by 25,000 GPUs.

This strategic collaboration merges NTT DATA's expertise in data centers with Neysa's AI acceleration capabilities, fostering an innovative AI ecosystem in Telangana. Highlighting the region's policy stability, skilled talent, and strategic advantages, CM Reddy emphasized Telangana's potential as a leader in AI services and infrastructure.

In another move, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TTDI) initiated plans to expand its existing facilities in Telangana with a Rs 562 crore investment. This project, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, aims to boost production capabilities to meet rising demand in the transmission and distribution sector by introducing advanced surge arrester and transformer technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)