IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Innovative Startup Lounge in Bangalore

IDFC FIRST Bank unveils a Startup Lounge in Bangalore, offering entrepreneurs essential resources and networking opportunities. Located in Koramangala, this space fosters collaboration with incubators and investors, aiding early-stage startups with financial tools, mentorship, and industry connections crucial for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:23 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches FIRST Wings Start-up Lounge to Empower Indian Start-ups. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched its pioneering Startup Lounge in Bangalore, aiming to support and empower early-stage entrepreneurs. Situated in the bustling locality of Koramangala, this exclusive space provides essential resources and a platform for networking opportunities, vital for startups looking to scale their ventures.

Bhavesh Jatania, Head of Startup Banking at IDFC FIRST Bank, expressed excitement about this initiative. The lounge, the first of its kind by a bank in India, offers a collaborative environment bolstered by partnerships with incubators, accelerators, venture capitalists, and angel investors, enabling startups to gain a competitive edge.

The FIRST Wings Start-up Lounge is equipped with advanced facilities including state-of-the-art meeting rooms and video conferencing solutions. It will host various events such as knowledge sessions, networking events, and pitch presentations, designed to connect startups with industry experts and potential investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

