Nisus Finance's Ambitious IPO Journey: BSE Greenlights Draft Prospectus

In a significant development for the financial sector, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has given its nod to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus presented by Nisus Finance Services Co Limited. This approval marks a crucial step in the company's journey towards launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Nisus Finance's IPO aims to raise funds for multiple objectives, including establishing a robust setup in key financial centers such as IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. The company also seeks to cover the costs associated with fundraising, placement fees, and investing in its Associate Company, Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, while strengthening its capital reserves to support general corporate purposes.

The forthcoming IPO will consist of a fresh issue of up to 57,80,000 equity shares, each bearing a face value of Rs10. Additionally, there is an offer for sale of up to 7,20,000 equity shares, amounting to a total issue size of 65,00,000 equity shares. The move is expected to enhance Nisus Finance's financial management infrastructure and drive its expansion in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)