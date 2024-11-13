Left Menu

Powering the Rails: ECoR's Electrification Overhaul

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will enhance its electrification with a 2X25 KV Overhead Electrification System. This initiative aims to improve train operations and reduce fossil fuel reliance, contributing to India's net-zero carbon goals by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:32 IST
Powering the Rails: ECoR's Electrification Overhaul
  • Country:
  • India

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is set to revolutionize its infrastructure with an ambitious electrification project, implementing the 2X25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) System. This significant upgrade is intended to enhance voltage regulation and ensure seamless operations for semi-high-speed trains, while accommodating more heavily-loaded freight traffic, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The 2X25 KV system capitalizes on a high-voltage distribution of 50 KV, which is converted to 25 KV for train supply. This method promises improved voltage stability across the network, reaching even its most distant sections.

The transition involves converting existing 1X25 KV systems to the advanced 2X25 KV system on several crucial lines, including Bhadrak-Khurda Road, Palasa-Vizianagaram, Cuttack-Paradeep, Cuttack-Talcher-Angul, and Vizianagaram-Rayagada. This move not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with India's mission for reduced pollution and net-zero carbon emissions in transportation by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024