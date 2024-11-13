Powering the Rails: ECoR's Electrification Overhaul

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is set to revolutionize its infrastructure with an ambitious electrification project, implementing the 2X25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) System. This significant upgrade is intended to enhance voltage regulation and ensure seamless operations for semi-high-speed trains, while accommodating more heavily-loaded freight traffic, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The 2X25 KV system capitalizes on a high-voltage distribution of 50 KV, which is converted to 25 KV for train supply. This method promises improved voltage stability across the network, reaching even its most distant sections.

The transition involves converting existing 1X25 KV systems to the advanced 2X25 KV system on several crucial lines, including Bhadrak-Khurda Road, Palasa-Vizianagaram, Cuttack-Paradeep, Cuttack-Talcher-Angul, and Vizianagaram-Rayagada. This move not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with India's mission for reduced pollution and net-zero carbon emissions in transportation by 2030.

