Greaves Cotton Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Amid Diversification Success

Greaves Cotton Limited, a prominent engineering company in India, has reported impressive financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The results underscore the company's effective strategic initiatives and resilient business model amid an increasingly competitive market.

The company achieved consolidated revenue of Rs. 705 crore in Q2 FY25, with standalone figures rising by 2% to Rs. 468 crore. A notable contribution of Rs. 61 crore came from its Excel division. For the first half of FY25, the firm's consolidated revenue hit Rs. 1,345 crore, marking a 7% increase from last year, and EBITDA was recorded at Rs. 109 crore.

Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Akhila Balachandar, emphasized the success attributed to their agile strategy and diversification across engineering, retail, and electric mobility. She also highlighted the expanded market reach and adaptability due to the company's fuel-agnostic approach, reaffirming their commitment to stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)