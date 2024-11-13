Left Menu

Greaves Cotton Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Amid Diversification Success

Greaves Cotton Limited delivers robust financial results for Q2 FY25, accentuating its diverse business operations and strategic growth across various sectors, including electric mobility. The company recorded significant revenue growth, driven by its diversification strategy, technological advancements, and sustainable development, aiming for a greener future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:30 IST
Greaves Cotton Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Amid Diversification Success

Greaves Cotton Limited, a prominent engineering company in India, has reported impressive financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The results underscore the company's effective strategic initiatives and resilient business model amid an increasingly competitive market.

The company achieved consolidated revenue of Rs. 705 crore in Q2 FY25, with standalone figures rising by 2% to Rs. 468 crore. A notable contribution of Rs. 61 crore came from its Excel division. For the first half of FY25, the firm's consolidated revenue hit Rs. 1,345 crore, marking a 7% increase from last year, and EBITDA was recorded at Rs. 109 crore.

Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Akhila Balachandar, emphasized the success attributed to their agile strategy and diversification across engineering, retail, and electric mobility. She also highlighted the expanded market reach and adaptability due to the company's fuel-agnostic approach, reaffirming their commitment to stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024