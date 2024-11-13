Left Menu

Marriott and SAMHI Hotels to Expand Their Footprint in India with Three New Properties

Marriott International partners with SAMHI Hotels to develop three new properties in India. The projects, expected to open between 2026-2028, include notable locations such as W Hyderabad Hitec City and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield. This expansion aims to meet increasing demand for leisure and business travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:53 IST
Marriott and SAMHI Hotels to Expand Their Footprint in India with Three New Properties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marriott International, a global hospitality giant, and SAMHI Hotels, one of India's leading hotel ownership companies, have inked a deal to establish three new properties across India, totaling more than 568 rooms.

The developments, which were announced on Wednesday, will include hotels like the W Hyderabad Hitec City and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield, expected to open between 2026 and 2028. This move underscores both companies' commitment to expanding their presence in the burgeoning Indian market.

Rajeev Menon, President for Marriott International in Asia Pacific, conveyed optimism regarding the strong demand for leisure and business travel, while SAMHI Hotels CEO Ashish Jakhanwala highlighted the strategic positioning of the new properties in the dynamic cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024