Marriott and SAMHI Hotels to Expand Their Footprint in India with Three New Properties

Marriott International, a global hospitality giant, and SAMHI Hotels, one of India's leading hotel ownership companies, have inked a deal to establish three new properties across India, totaling more than 568 rooms.

The developments, which were announced on Wednesday, will include hotels like the W Hyderabad Hitec City and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield, expected to open between 2026 and 2028. This move underscores both companies' commitment to expanding their presence in the burgeoning Indian market.

Rajeev Menon, President for Marriott International in Asia Pacific, conveyed optimism regarding the strong demand for leisure and business travel, while SAMHI Hotels CEO Ashish Jakhanwala highlighted the strategic positioning of the new properties in the dynamic cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

