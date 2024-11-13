Left Menu

FTSE 100 Inches Up Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculation

The UK's FTSE 100 saw a slight increase due to in-line U.S. inflation data, fueling rate cut hopes. Smiths Group surged after boosting its revenue outlook. Continual high inflation in the UK, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating trade factors influenced market trends. Babcock and Dowlais also reported positive updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:50 IST
The FTSE 100 index in the UK saw a modest rise on Wednesday, closing slightly higher as U.S. inflation data remained in line with expectations. This data maintained investor optimism regarding potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In the United States, stocks recovered from early losses as consumer prices aligned with forecasts, reinforcing the prediction of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, despite slight uncertainties.

UK market fluctuations continue amid Donald Trump's re-election concerns and disappointment over China's economic measures. Smiths Group led gains with a 10.5% surge, buoyed by strong demand forecasts, while Babcock and Dowlais posted positive updates amid geopolitical instabilities.

