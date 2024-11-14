Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. Enjoys Robust Revenue Growth in H1 FY2025

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. has unveiled impressive financial results for the first half of FY2025, revealing significant revenue growth. The company, a prominent player in the MICE sector, credits its performance to an expanded client base and heightened demand for customized event management.

Financial highlights include a total income of INR 12,047.96 lakhs and a net profit after tax of INR 853.26 lakhs, indicating a strong profit growth. The earnings per share also saw an increase to INR 4.48, highlighting improved shareholder profitability.

The company's strategic initiatives emphasize client-based expansion, high-quality service enhancement, and maintaining strong financial outcomes. Looking forward, Mach Conferences aims to leverage its market standing to secure greater market share in the MICE industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)