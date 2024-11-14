GrayMatter's Strategic Expansion into Global Airport Commerce

GrayMatter Software Services, renowned for its innovative analytics products enhancing passenger experiences, has acquired Houston-based Servy, a self-service platform for the hospitality sector. This strategic acquisition is set to bolster Servy's network and broaden its self-service solutions within the broader hospitality market.

The acquisition enables Servy to enhance digital transformations within airport hospitality by leveraging GrayMatter's analytics and AI prowess. Founded in 2014, Servy has made significant strides in the airport e-commerce space, now serving over 80 airports worldwide.

Vikas Gupta, CEO of GrayMatter, emphasized the commitment to improving passenger experiences and increasing non-aeronautical revenue streams. The acquisition aligns with GrayMatter's global expansion strategy and capacity to deliver superior services, constantly adapting to the evolving demands of travelers and airport partners.

