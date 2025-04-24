UOS Hosts Computing and Informatics Week: A Hub for AI, Cybersecurity, and E-Commerce Innovations
The University of Sharjah's annual Computing and Informatics Week showcased advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and e-commerce. International experts gathered to discuss developments like effective AI in healthcare and cybersecurity's role in digital commerce, culminating in awards for innovation and student competitions.
The University of Sharjah (UOS) in the UAE inaugurated its annual Computing and Informatics Week, an event spanning two days that has become a focal point for discussions on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and e-commerce.
Renowned international experts, academics, and students attended the event, which featured a keynote from Prof Yousef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. He highlighted the University's commitment to academic excellence and the importance of such events in fostering connections between scholars, industry leaders, and students. A significant session on 'Cybersecurity and E-Commerce' also took place, with speakers like Prof Maamar Bettayeb emphasizing the urgency of addressing AI's latest developments. He underscored cybersecurity's crucial role in protecting digital commerce.
Prof Abbes Amira, Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics, spoke on the college's interdisciplinary approach and partnerships across university faculties and industries. The event included the SEC 2025 symposium, which explored cybersecurity and e-commerce breakthroughs. Keynotes were delivered by Prof Fakhri Karai on AI in healthcare and Prof Sergey Kolyubin on 'Embodied Intelligence.' Engaging workshops and panel discussions, including a session on 'Generative AI' and a workshop with NVIDIA DLI, enriched the event. The week concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding projects and competitions, showcasing innovations in e-commerce and AI.
