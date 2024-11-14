IRB Infrastructure Trust Aims for Lucrative Asset Transfer

IRB Infrastructure Trust has submitted a non-binding offer to transfer five toll assets valued at an enterprise worth of Rs 15,000 crore to IRB InvIT Fund, as per Thursday's exchange filing.

The anticipated transfer is part of IRB's strategy to reinvest in promising infrastructure opportunities, enhancing future growth potential.

Chairman Virendra D Mhaiskar emphasizes this strategic move to bolster equity funding for future NHAI projects, potentially expanding IRB's asset portfolio to Rs 1,10,000 crore.

