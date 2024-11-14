IRB Infrastructure Trust Aims for Lucrative Asset Transfer
IRB Infrastructure Trust has proposed the transfer of five toll assets worth Rs 15,000 crore to IRB InvIT Fund. The move aligns with IRB's strategy to reinvest the proceeds into new infrastructure projects. This decision could help IRB achieve a robust asset portfolio in the coming years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
IRB Infrastructure Trust has submitted a non-binding offer to transfer five toll assets valued at an enterprise worth of Rs 15,000 crore to IRB InvIT Fund, as per Thursday's exchange filing.
The anticipated transfer is part of IRB's strategy to reinvest in promising infrastructure opportunities, enhancing future growth potential.
Chairman Virendra D Mhaiskar emphasizes this strategic move to bolster equity funding for future NHAI projects, potentially expanding IRB's asset portfolio to Rs 1,10,000 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
