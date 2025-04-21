Infrastructure Sector Growth Slows to 3.8% in March

The eight key infrastructure sectors experienced a slowdown in growth, recording a 3.8% increase in March, compared to a 6.3% rise in the same month last year, as per official data unveiled on Monday.

On a month-to-month scale, the sectors showed a modest improvement from February's 3.4% expansion. However, crude oil and natural gas production diminished, impacting the overall growth trajectory adversely.

Despite increases in cement and fertilizer production by 11.6% and 8.8% respectively, the fiscal year's overall core sector growth decreased to 4.4%, compared to 7.6% in the previous fiscal year, contributing significantly to the Index of Industrial Production.

(With inputs from agencies.)