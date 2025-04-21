Left Menu

Infrastructure Sector Growth Slows: A Closer Look at Key Challenges

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 3.8% in March, compared to 6.3% a year ago, due to moderate expansion in sectors like coal and crude oil. Despite this, monthly growth improved slightly. Fertiliser and cement production saw significant increases, while crude oil and natural gas recorded negative growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:18 IST
Growth in eight crucial infrastructure sectors has decelerated to 3.8% in March, down from last year's 6.3%, with sectors like coal and crude oil showing tempered expansion, according to official data released Monday.

Despite a monthly growth rate improvement from 3.4% in February, crude oil and natural gas production dropped negatively in March. Modest growth was noted in sectors including coal, refinery products, steel, and electricity.

Fertiliser production experienced an impressive rise of 8.8% in March 2025, compared to a 1.3% contraction the previous year. Cement growth similarly increased to 11.6%. Overall, the core sector's growth for the April-March 2024-25 fiscal period stands at 4.4%, down from 7.6% the prior year. These sectors account for 40.27% of the Industrial Production Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

