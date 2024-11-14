Left Menu

Rising U.S. Producer Prices Highlight Inflation Stall as Fed Considers Rate Decisions

U.S. producer prices increased in October due to higher service costs, indicating stalling inflation efforts. The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates amid varying inflation pressures reflected in core PCE data. Jobless claims fell, hinting at labor market resilience despite Hurricane impacts and the Boeing strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:15 IST
Rising U.S. Producer Prices Highlight Inflation Stall as Fed Considers Rate Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

October revealed an uptick in U.S. producer prices, driven by increased costs in services like portfolio management and airline fares, pointing towards stagnation in efforts to curb inflation.

The Labor Department's report on rising producer prices came following news of stagnant consumer inflation, altering expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions.

Despite fluctuation in prices, such as declining energy and food costs, economists adjust inflation forecasts, weighing job market resilience against potential douses in interest rate cuts due to recent jobless claim figures and external economic factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024