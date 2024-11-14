Left Menu

India-Japan Business Summit Focuses on SMEs and Future Collaborations

The India-Japan Business Summit in Bengaluru emphasized growing collaborations between SMEs in Karnataka and Japan. Key topics included technology transfer, joint ventures, and market access, with plans for a new Japanese industrial park. The summit also highlighted the 10th anniversary of the India-Japan strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:46 IST
India-Japan Business Summit Focuses on SMEs and Future Collaborations
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the India-Japan Business Summit took place in Bengaluru, with a strong focus on enhancing collaboration between small and medium-sized enterprises in Karnataka and Japan. Key discussions centered on technology transfer, joint ventures, market access, and skill development.

Gunjan Krishna, CEO of Invest Karnataka Forum, noted the rising presence of Japanese companies in Bengaluru and announced plans for a Japanese industrial park at Vasanthanarasapura to support this trend. Concurrently, Nakane Tsutomu, consul general of Japan, marked the 10th anniversary of the strategic India-Japan partnership, revealing Japan's investment goals.

The summit also addressed India's business-friendly policies, highlighting innovation support, while speakers from commerce and industry underscored the event's role in amplifying India-Japan relations, particularly through digital technology and manufacturing advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024