India-Japan Business Summit Focuses on SMEs and Future Collaborations

The second edition of the India-Japan Business Summit took place in Bengaluru, with a strong focus on enhancing collaboration between small and medium-sized enterprises in Karnataka and Japan. Key discussions centered on technology transfer, joint ventures, market access, and skill development.

Gunjan Krishna, CEO of Invest Karnataka Forum, noted the rising presence of Japanese companies in Bengaluru and announced plans for a Japanese industrial park at Vasanthanarasapura to support this trend. Concurrently, Nakane Tsutomu, consul general of Japan, marked the 10th anniversary of the strategic India-Japan partnership, revealing Japan's investment goals.

The summit also addressed India's business-friendly policies, highlighting innovation support, while speakers from commerce and industry underscored the event's role in amplifying India-Japan relations, particularly through digital technology and manufacturing advancements.

