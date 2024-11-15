Left Menu

Fed Chair Powell's Remarks Sour Market Sentiments

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated no rush for rate cuts, leading Wall Street to close lower. The probability of a December rate cut dropped significantly, triggering market uncertainty. Despite ongoing inflation challenges, economic indicators like jobs remain strong. Defense stocks saw declines while Walt Disney propped up the Dow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:34 IST
Fed Chair Powell's Remarks Sour Market Sentiments
Powell

Thursday saw a downturn in Wall Street's major indexes as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shunned rapid rate cuts. Speaking at a Dallas Fed event, Powell cited the economy's resilience, a robust job market, and persistent inflation as reasons for a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments.

Market predictions for a 25-basis point rate cut in December dwindled, dropping to 55.5% from Wednesday's 82.5%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Adam Hetts from Janus Henderson Investors noted Powell's comments as dampening the previously optimistic outlook for rate cuts.

Economic data for the day echoed inflation concerns, with the producer price index rising slightly above expectations. Despite this, labor metrics showed strength, with jobless claims lower than forecast. In market moves, defense stocks pulled down the industrial sector, while Walt Disney boosted the Dow with its earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024