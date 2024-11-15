Left Menu

China's Economic Balancing Act: Navigating Growth Challenges

China's economic data for October shows mixed results, with industrial growth slowing but retail sales exceeding expectations. Despite policy support measures, concerns remain over the impact of President-elect Trump's stance on tariffs. Immediate and longer-term growth prospects are uncertain amid global and domestic economic pressures.

Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  China
  • China

In a mixed economic report, China's industrial output growth decelerated in October, while retail sales showed an unexpected surge, highlighting the nation's economic challenges despite recent policy interventions. This data surge places continued stress on Chinese authorities as they prepare for potential tariff hikes from a Trump-led U.S. administration.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, October saw industrial output rising by 5.3% compared to the previous year's figures, falling short of analysts' expectations of 5.6%. Conversely, retail sales leaped by 4.8%, eclipsing last month's growth and outperforming forecasts, fueled by holiday spending and the Singles' Day shopping festival.

Despite a significant fiscal package aimed at alleviating local government debts, analysts predict only modest economic improvements. The potential enactment of significant tariffs by the U.S. could prolong economic uncertainties and hinder China's GDP targets, further complicating the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

