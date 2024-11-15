Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Rate Cut Uncertainty and Global Market Frictions

The U.S. dollar experienced significant weekly gains as the Federal Reserve's caution on rate cuts influenced short-term Treasury yields and global markets. Asian shares steadied with positive Chinese retail data, but European markets faced downturns amid looming economic policy shifts, affecting the euro and commodity prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:05 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Rate Cut Uncertainty and Global Market Frictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar surged to near one-year highs this week, driven by a hawkish stance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Short-term Treasury yields rose, impacting global markets as Wall Street futures fell and European markets faced declines.

The Fed's decision to delay rate cuts due to steady economic growth, robust employment, and persistent inflation above 2% dampened expectations for an imminent rate cut. Consequently, Fed fund futures for the coming year dropped, with decreased probabilities for a December cut.

This monetary policy shift strengthened the dollar, especially against the euro, as Europe prepares for more aggressive easing. Meanwhile, Chinese retail sales offered positive news in Asia, despite other economic indicators falling short. Global market volatility continues as economic strategies evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024