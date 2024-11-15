Dollar Surges Amid Rate Cut Uncertainty and Global Market Frictions
The U.S. dollar experienced significant weekly gains as the Federal Reserve's caution on rate cuts influenced short-term Treasury yields and global markets. Asian shares steadied with positive Chinese retail data, but European markets faced downturns amid looming economic policy shifts, affecting the euro and commodity prices.
The U.S. dollar surged to near one-year highs this week, driven by a hawkish stance from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Short-term Treasury yields rose, impacting global markets as Wall Street futures fell and European markets faced declines.
The Fed's decision to delay rate cuts due to steady economic growth, robust employment, and persistent inflation above 2% dampened expectations for an imminent rate cut. Consequently, Fed fund futures for the coming year dropped, with decreased probabilities for a December cut.
This monetary policy shift strengthened the dollar, especially against the euro, as Europe prepares for more aggressive easing. Meanwhile, Chinese retail sales offered positive news in Asia, despite other economic indicators falling short. Global market volatility continues as economic strategies evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dollar
- Rates
- Markets
- Economy
- Federal Reserve
- Yields
- Treasury
- Euro
- Commodities
- Inflation
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Yields Hit Multi-Week Highs Amid Global Economic Shifts
Euro Zone Bond Yields at Multi-Week Highs Amid Global Macro Events
Bond Yields Drop Amid Slowing U.S. Labor Market
Global Markets Surge as Amazon Rallies and U.S. Treasury Yields Peak
Major Sasaram Police Crackdown Yields Firearms, Drugs, and Suspects