Left Menu

India's Current Account Deficit Stays Manageable Amid Oil Price Relief

Bank of Baroda's report suggests India's current account deficit will remain under control for FY25 and FY26 due to stable oil prices. Although India's trade deficit widened in October 2024, steady export growth and manageable import costs are helping balance trade dynamics. Challenges include a strong USD and capital outflows affecting INR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:48 IST
India's Current Account Deficit Stays Manageable Amid Oil Price Relief
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's current account deficit is expected to stay within a manageable range for FY25 and FY26, as stable oil prices bolster the country's external financial position, according to a report by Bank of Baroda. The report highlights that despite global market volatility, current oil prices are favorable for India's import bill and trade balance.

However, India's merchandise trade deficit has climbed to a 13-month high of USD 27.1 billion in October 2024, led by increased oil and gold imports. Nonetheless, export growth remains robust, with a 17.3% rise in October, driven by non-oil exports, partially offsetting the trade deficit.

Looking forward, the report cautions that global trade trends and rising U.S. protectionism could impact India's export prospects. It underscores that the Indian rupee is under pressure from external factors such as a strong U.S. dollar and capital outflows from emerging markets, potentially affecting its stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024