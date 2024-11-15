Left Menu

BTB Venture: Driving Strategic Growth in Revenue Operations

BTB Venture is recognized by Forbes India as a top 200 company for its proficiency in Revenue Operations, helping over 900 businesses optimize sales funnels since 2017. The company continues to impact demand generation globally, boasting over $48 million in revenue generation for partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:48 IST
BTB Venture: Driving Strategic Growth in Revenue Operations
  • Country:
  • India

Forbes India has recognized BTB Venture as one of the top 200 companies at the DGEMS 2024. This accolade highlights the company's significant role in shaping demand generation and Revenue Operations.

Founded in 2017 by Harshal Patil, BTB Venture offers proprietary solutions and skilled analysis to enhance customer acquisition for B2B companies. It has executed more than 29 campaigns, positively impacting over 900 businesses globally.

The company has generated more than $48 million in revenue for its partners, solidifying its status as a leader in its field. It's committed to sustainable growth through innovative, results-driven strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024