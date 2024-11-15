BTB Venture: Driving Strategic Growth in Revenue Operations

Forbes India has recognized BTB Venture as one of the top 200 companies at the DGEMS 2024. This accolade highlights the company's significant role in shaping demand generation and Revenue Operations.

Founded in 2017 by Harshal Patil, BTB Venture offers proprietary solutions and skilled analysis to enhance customer acquisition for B2B companies. It has executed more than 29 campaigns, positively impacting over 900 businesses globally.

The company has generated more than $48 million in revenue for its partners, solidifying its status as a leader in its field. It's committed to sustainable growth through innovative, results-driven strategies.

