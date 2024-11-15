BTB Venture: Driving Strategic Growth in Revenue Operations
BTB Venture is recognized by Forbes India as a top 200 company for its proficiency in Revenue Operations, helping over 900 businesses optimize sales funnels since 2017. The company continues to impact demand generation globally, boasting over $48 million in revenue generation for partners.
- Country:
- India
Forbes India has recognized BTB Venture as one of the top 200 companies at the DGEMS 2024. This accolade highlights the company's significant role in shaping demand generation and Revenue Operations.
Founded in 2017 by Harshal Patil, BTB Venture offers proprietary solutions and skilled analysis to enhance customer acquisition for B2B companies. It has executed more than 29 campaigns, positively impacting over 900 businesses globally.
The company has generated more than $48 million in revenue for its partners, solidifying its status as a leader in its field. It's committed to sustainable growth through innovative, results-driven strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tilaknagar Industries Boosts Profits with Strategic Growth
Brookfield India REIT Soars with 40% Income Boost and Strategic Growth Plans
Pritika Engineering's Strategic Growth Fuels 78% Profit Surge
Elliott Investment Urges Honeywell Split for Strategic Growth
TIL Limited's Strategic Growth and Financial Resilience Shine in Q2 Results