Left Menu

Powell: Rate Cuts on Hold as US Economy Stays Strong

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggests a delay in anticipated rate cuts due to the US economy's continued strength. He emphasizes a cautious approach towards interest rate reductions, highlighting the need to assess evolving economic data, inflation targets, and labor market stability before making policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:16 IST
Powell: Rate Cuts on Hold as US Economy Stays Strong
US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell (Image: X/Federal Reserve). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a key development for monetary policy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed that expected rate cuts might be deferred owing to the U.S. economy's persistent robustness. Speaking on Thursday, Powell underscored there is no pressing need to decrease interest rates swiftly, permitting the Federal Reserve more strategic deliberation.

Powell articulated, "The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates. The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully." He clarified that while the Fed leans towards a neutral policy stance, the trajectory remains contingent upon future economic data.

He highlighted that the Federal Open Market Committee recently slashed the policy interest rate by 25 basis points, marking a pivot toward monetary easing. Additionally, Powell affirmed the Fed's vigilant assessment of new data, economic projections, and balancing risks when contemplating further federal funds rate alterations.

Addressing inflation, Powell noted its proximity to the Federal Reserve's 2% target, though slightly elevated. He declared, "We are committed to finishing the job," emphasizing the Fed's objective of sustainably aligning inflation with its long-term goal. Powell acknowledged ongoing challenges, noting that achieving the inflation target may see turbulent times.

Moreover, Powell cited the US labor market's perceived cooling as influencing the Fed's recent policy verdict. He expressed confidence in a meticulously calibrated policy strategy to uphold economic fortitude, stabilize the labor market, and steadily steer inflation to the 2% target.

Nonetheless, Powell warned that achieving these goals will require vigilant monitoring and modification as the economic climate changes. On November 8, the Federal Reserve's FOMC decreed a 25-basis-point reduction in its policy interest rate, aimed at buttressing economic stability amidst a shift in monetary strategy.

This decision recalibrated the federal funds rate target to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024