Left Menu

ABB India Faces SEBI's Insider Trading Warning

ABB India received a warning letter from SEBI on November 14, 2024, regarding insider trading violations by two employees. The letter, dated November 8, 2024, was issued for contraventions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. ABB is a global leader in electrification and automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:55 IST
ABB India Faces SEBI's Insider Trading Warning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ABB India has been cautioned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for breaching insider trading regulations. The warning came through a letter dated November 8, 2024, which the company acknowledged receiving on November 14, 2024.

The exchange filing revealed that two employees of ABB India were involved in this breach. The company's Company Secretary was directly addressed by SEBI's Deputy General Manager in the warning letter regarding the violation of SEBI's 2015 Insider Trading Regulations.

ABB, recognized globally as a leader in electrification and automation, is now under scrutiny due to this latest regulatory warning, raising concerns about corporate governance and compliance within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024