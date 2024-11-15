ABB India Faces SEBI's Insider Trading Warning

ABB India has been cautioned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for breaching insider trading regulations. The warning came through a letter dated November 8, 2024, which the company acknowledged receiving on November 14, 2024.

The exchange filing revealed that two employees of ABB India were involved in this breach. The company's Company Secretary was directly addressed by SEBI's Deputy General Manager in the warning letter regarding the violation of SEBI's 2015 Insider Trading Regulations.

ABB, recognized globally as a leader in electrification and automation, is now under scrutiny due to this latest regulatory warning, raising concerns about corporate governance and compliance within the organization.

