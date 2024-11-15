Kinetic Engineering's Leadership Transition Signals New Era

In a significant leadership shift, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, a prominent player in the auto components industry, has announced the elevation of its Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia to the role of Vice Chairman.

The move underscores the company's strategic commitment to rapid growth, operational excellence, and innovation within India's evolving automotive sector, as confirmed by a Kinetic Engineering Ltd statement.

The transition, approved by the company's board on Thursday, comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. KEL Chairman Arun Firodia emphasized Ajinkya Firodia's crucial role in steering the company through new technological advancements and market dynamics, aiming to place Kinetic Engineering at the forefront of transformative changes in the global automotive ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)