Left Menu

GeM Portal Surpasses Milestone: Procurement Hits Rs 3 Lakh Crore

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 3 lakh crore in procurement for the current financial year. Various ministries and departments have contributed to this achievement, with the portal facilitating government purchases nationwide since its launch in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:05 IST
GeM Portal Surpasses Milestone: Procurement Hits Rs 3 Lakh Crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore procurement mark this financial year, according to an official. Increased purchasing by ministries and departments has driven this milestone.

Launched on August 9, 2016, GeM facilitates online purchases for central ministries and departments. In 2023-24, it handled Rs 4 lakh crore worth of procurement from government entities.

In a significant move, GeM signed an MoU with Sikkim to streamline state procurement. Moreover, the platform has onboarded panchayats and cooperatives, while registering over 9.7 lakh MSMEs that received orders totaling Rs 4.19 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024