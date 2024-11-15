GeM Portal Surpasses Milestone: Procurement Hits Rs 3 Lakh Crore

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore procurement mark this financial year, according to an official. Increased purchasing by ministries and departments has driven this milestone.

Launched on August 9, 2016, GeM facilitates online purchases for central ministries and departments. In 2023-24, it handled Rs 4 lakh crore worth of procurement from government entities.

In a significant move, GeM signed an MoU with Sikkim to streamline state procurement. Moreover, the platform has onboarded panchayats and cooperatives, while registering over 9.7 lakh MSMEs that received orders totaling Rs 4.19 lakh crore.

