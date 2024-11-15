Market Turmoil: Stocks Drop as Fed Rate Cuts Stall

Global stock indices are undergoing their most significant weekly decline in two months, driven by the Federal Reserve's indication of a slower pace in cutting interest rates. The U.S. Commerce Department's report of a 0.4% rise in retail sales last month surpassed expectations, showcasing ongoing economic strength.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department's unexpected report of a 0.3% rise in import prices challenges analysts' predictions, mainly due to increased fuel costs. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank's cautious approach, citing economic resilience, a solid job market, and persistent inflation concerns as reasons for holding back rate cuts.

The global market tremors are influenced by potential inflationary pressures, rekindled by President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies. On Wall Street, major indexes posted losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all falling. Bond yields and the dollar strengthened further, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

