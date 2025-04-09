Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Global Trade Tensions: Market Turmoil Follows

The U.S. dollar fell against safe-haven currencies and the euro as trade tensions escalated following new tariffs by the U.S. and retaliatory measures by China. This led to declines in global stock markets and fears of wider economic repercussions, including increased chances of a recession in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar weakened against safe-haven currencies and the euro on Wednesday, driven by concerns over the economic fallout from new U.S. tariffs that unsettled global equity markets. Major stock indexes fell, and a selloff in U.S. Treasuries raised alarms about foreign investors leaving U.S. assets.

U.S. markets faced additional pressure after President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on multiple countries, including a 104% levy on Chinese goods, took effect. In return, China announced an 84% tariff on U.S. goods, further escalating the global trade conflict.

Market observers warn of increased recession risks in the U.S. as the dollar fell sharply against currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. Analysts suggest that U.S. policy may be fostering a move away from dollar assets, contributing to declining prices in equities, bonds, and other U.S. financial instruments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

