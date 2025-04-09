U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Global Trade Tensions: Market Turmoil Follows

The U.S. dollar weakened against safe-haven currencies and the euro on Wednesday, driven by concerns over the economic fallout from new U.S. tariffs that unsettled global equity markets. Major stock indexes fell, and a selloff in U.S. Treasuries raised alarms about foreign investors leaving U.S. assets.

U.S. markets faced additional pressure after President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on multiple countries, including a 104% levy on Chinese goods, took effect. In return, China announced an 84% tariff on U.S. goods, further escalating the global trade conflict.

Market observers warn of increased recession risks in the U.S. as the dollar fell sharply against currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. Analysts suggest that U.S. policy may be fostering a move away from dollar assets, contributing to declining prices in equities, bonds, and other U.S. financial instruments.

