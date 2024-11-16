Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Appointed as US Director of National Intelligence

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on her appointment as the US Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, a former Congresswoman and Lieutenant Colonel, was praised by President Trump for her service and leadership. Trump recently secured a second presidential term by defeating Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:46 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Appointed as US Director of National Intelligence
Nirmala Sitharaman with Tulsi Gabbard (File Photo/@nsitharaman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard on her recent appointment as the Director of National Intelligence in the United States. In a public statement, Sitharaman lauded Gabbard's extensive service and leadership in the U.S. Army Reserve, highlighting her impressive rise to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Tulsi Gabbard, renowned for her commitment to the nation and her strategic expertise, has been serving for over two decades. President Trump announced her appointment, highlighting her dedication to safeguarding American freedoms. Gabbard, a former Democrat Presidential hopeful, has since joined the Republican ranks, garnering bipartisan support amid her new role.

In a pivotal political development, Trump secured a second term as U.S. President in the 2024 election, achieving victory with 295 electoral votes over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who received 226 votes. This appointment and electoral victory mark significant milestones in the U.S. political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

