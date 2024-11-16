Left Menu

ECoR Launches Kavach System: A Leap Forward in Rail Safety

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is set to enhance safety on a crucial railway corridor by installing the Kavach train collision avoidance system between Ranital and Duvvada. This indigenous technology aims to prevent train collisions by offering automatic braking, speed regulation, and minimizing human errors.

Updated: 16-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:14 IST
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is taking significant steps to boost rail safety by installing the Kavach system, an advanced train collision avoidance mechanism, between Ranital in Odisha and Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh. This vital enhancement is part of the Howrah-Chennai main line, spanning 595 km.

An official statement revealed that a tender covering survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the Kavach equipment has been issued, with an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore. The move underscores Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's top-priority initiative to secure busy rail corridors and mitigate risks associated with human error.

Upon completion, Kavach devices will be integrated into trains for seamless real-time communication, minimizing the threat of accidents. This deployment sets a strong precedent for technology-driven rail safety, significantly reducing signal passing at danger (SPAD) and head-on collisions on one of India's busiest rail lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

