Left Menu

Macron's Move: A Franco-Haitian Historic Endeavor

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a joint Franco-Haitian commission to scrutinize France's colonial history with Haiti. This initiative, however, stops short of addressing reparations sought by Haitian activists. The commission will make recommendations upon completion, amidst ongoing discussions over France’s historical debt to Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:23 IST
Macron's Move: A Franco-Haitian Historic Endeavor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the formation of a joint Franco-Haitian commission aimed at examining France's historical ties with its former Caribbean colony. The announcement came without any commitment to reparations, a focal demand from Haitian activists seeking accountability for France's colonial actions.

The commission's findings are expected to offer recommendations to both the French and Haitian governments. This comes amid ongoing calls for reparations, notably highlighted at a United Nations forum in Geneva last year, where civil society groups demanded that France repay billions of dollars to Haiti.

Meanwhile, Macron emphasized that security in Haiti remains a top priority, with France pledging significant financial support to a U.N. initiative aimed at stabilizing the country. Since taking office in 2017, Macron has promoted transparency regarding France's colonial past through various measures, including opening classified archives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025