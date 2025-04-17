Macron's Move: A Franco-Haitian Historic Endeavor

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the formation of a joint Franco-Haitian commission aimed at examining France's historical ties with its former Caribbean colony. The announcement came without any commitment to reparations, a focal demand from Haitian activists seeking accountability for France's colonial actions.

The commission's findings are expected to offer recommendations to both the French and Haitian governments. This comes amid ongoing calls for reparations, notably highlighted at a United Nations forum in Geneva last year, where civil society groups demanded that France repay billions of dollars to Haiti.

Meanwhile, Macron emphasized that security in Haiti remains a top priority, with France pledging significant financial support to a U.N. initiative aimed at stabilizing the country. Since taking office in 2017, Macron has promoted transparency regarding France's colonial past through various measures, including opening classified archives.

