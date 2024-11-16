Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Seven Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic accident on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway claimed the lives of seven people, including a newly-wed couple, when a car collided with a tempo they were traveling in. The collision led to immediate fatalities, with two more individuals left injured. Dense fog is suspected to have contributed to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:06 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Seven Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a just-married couple, when their tempo was struck from behind by a car. The tragic incident happened early Saturday near Dhampur's fire station.

The collision was severe, causing the tempo to crash into an electric pole and violently ejecting its passengers. All six passengers, including the newly-weds, died instantly, while the tempo driver succumbed to injuries en route to a hospital. The police reported that two car passengers were injured and taken for medical care.

The crash, likely exacerbated by dense fog, prompted Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to express condolences and order swift relief efforts and treatment for the injured in Bijnor district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024