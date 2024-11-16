Tragic Highway Collision Claims Seven Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A devastating accident on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a just-married couple, when their tempo was struck from behind by a car. The tragic incident happened early Saturday near Dhampur's fire station.

The collision was severe, causing the tempo to crash into an electric pole and violently ejecting its passengers. All six passengers, including the newly-weds, died instantly, while the tempo driver succumbed to injuries en route to a hospital. The police reported that two car passengers were injured and taken for medical care.

The crash, likely exacerbated by dense fog, prompted Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to express condolences and order swift relief efforts and treatment for the injured in Bijnor district.

(With inputs from agencies.)