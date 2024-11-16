Tragedy Strikes: Bus Overturns in Jharkhand

A tragic accident unfolded in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district as a bus carrying tribal devotees overturned, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 20 others, according to local police.

The incident took place on the Gola-Muri road near Harubera village under the Barlanga police station area, as confirmed by an officer on the scene. The bus was making its way from the significant Santhali religious site of Luguburu hills in Bokaro district to Potka in Jamshedpur.

The Barlanga police station in-charge, Anant Singh, reported that a woman tragically lost her life, while 20 others sustained injuries in the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)