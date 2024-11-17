Sirius India Airlines Soars with $100M Expansion Plan

Sirius India Airlines is stepping up its game with an ambitious plan to raise USD 100 million for fleet and service expansion. Seeing a rising demand across all segments, the company is gearing up for growth.

The goal is to own a robust fleet of 50 private jets by 2027, expanding its reach to the Far East, Southeast Asia, and East Africa. The founder and promoter, Arun Kashyap, said they plan to secure the funds by March next year to kickstart their extensive project by FY26.

Launched in August in partnership with Dubai-based Transworld Group, Sirius India currently operates with three luxury jets. With a well-planned expansion strategy, they're ready to meet burgeoning demands in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)