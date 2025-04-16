Left Menu

Panasonic India Eyes Double-Digit Growth Amid Market Expansion

Panasonic India anticipates over 10% growth in FY26 on the back of strong performances in air conditioners, electrical devices, and smart factory solutions. In FY25, it achieved a notable 41% profit increase, with consumer goods contributing significantly to revenue. India remains a key market for Panasonic's growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:38 IST
Panasonic India Eyes Double-Digit Growth Amid Market Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panasonic India is on track for more than a 10% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, building on a successful FY25 where profits rose by 41% to over Rs 1,100 crore, according to official reports. The company, a major player in appliances and consumer electronics, expects to continue this upward trend.

Chairman Manish Sharma revealed that air conditioners, electrical devices, and smart factory solutions remain key growth drivers. Consumer demand is evolving, as digital convergence heightens expectations for high-tech products. The company's restructuring into Panasonic Life Solutions India in 2022 has been instrumental in integrating various product lines.

India stands as one of Panasonic's top markets, with room air conditioners and smart factory solutions poised for significant expansion. As companies shift to autonomous factory solutions, Panasonic is well-positioned to capitalize on these market changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025