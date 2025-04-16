Panasonic India Eyes Double-Digit Growth Amid Market Expansion

Panasonic India is on track for more than a 10% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, building on a successful FY25 where profits rose by 41% to over Rs 1,100 crore, according to official reports. The company, a major player in appliances and consumer electronics, expects to continue this upward trend.

Chairman Manish Sharma revealed that air conditioners, electrical devices, and smart factory solutions remain key growth drivers. Consumer demand is evolving, as digital convergence heightens expectations for high-tech products. The company's restructuring into Panasonic Life Solutions India in 2022 has been instrumental in integrating various product lines.

India stands as one of Panasonic's top markets, with room air conditioners and smart factory solutions poised for significant expansion. As companies shift to autonomous factory solutions, Panasonic is well-positioned to capitalize on these market changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)