Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in Slovenia

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as a small aircraft, the Cessna Skyhawk, crashed amid foggy conditions in northeast Slovenia. Police reported that three individuals on board were killed instantly.

The plane was engaged in a panoramic flight over the scenic region of Prekmurje when it met its unfortunate end. Authorities were alerted to the accident around midday, according to a police statement to RTV Slovenia.

Interestingly, the aircraft was originally intended to accommodate four passengers, but one individual chose to remain on the ground, inadvertently sparing themselves from the fatal outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)