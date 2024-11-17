Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in Slovenia

A small plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, crashed in foggy weather in northeast Slovenia, resulting in the death of three people on board. Initially meant to carry four passengers, one person stayed behind, potentially saving their own life. Police confirmed the incident on Sunday noon to local media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as a small aircraft, the Cessna Skyhawk, crashed amid foggy conditions in northeast Slovenia. Police reported that three individuals on board were killed instantly.

The plane was engaged in a panoramic flight over the scenic region of Prekmurje when it met its unfortunate end. Authorities were alerted to the accident around midday, according to a police statement to RTV Slovenia.

Interestingly, the aircraft was originally intended to accommodate four passengers, but one individual chose to remain on the ground, inadvertently sparing themselves from the fatal outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

