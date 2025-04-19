Turbulence at the IRS: Shapley Out, Faulkender In
Gary Shapley is replaced as acting IRS commissioner by Michael Faulkender after just days in the position, amid controversy and a stream of leadership changes. The unstable environment at the agency continues with multiple exits, influenced by policy disputes and political dynamics under Trump's administration.
The IRS has witnessed yet another leadership shuffle, as Michael Faulkender steps in to replace Gary Shapley, who was acting commissioner for only a brief period. The development, shared by sources who requested anonymity, highlights the ongoing instability within the federal agency.
Shapley, who had previously testified before Congress regarding investigations into Hunter Biden, was reportedly replaced following concerns from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about his appointment. The replacement underlines the ongoing turbulence within the IRS, which has seen multiple leadership changes under President Trump's administration.
This leadership change, the fourth since Trump resumed office, follows the resignation of Melanie Krause, who left due to a controversial data-sharing deal with the Department of Homeland Security. Former US Representative Billy Long has been nominated to head the IRS, though confirmation is still pending.
