A Swedish women's top-tier soccer match between Vittsjo and Djurgarden faced an unexpected pause when pitch sprinklers erupted during play. The home team, Vittsjo, was in the middle of a promising attack, eager to even the score after trailing 2-1, when water abruptly flooded the field.

The interruption transformed the contest momentarily into a 'water war,' as described by the TV commentator, leading to a brief suspension of the match. This unforeseen hiccup in play was quickly resolved, allowing athletes to resume the game under normal conditions.

Ultimately, Djurgarden managed to maintain their lead with a 2-1 victory, propelling them to the top of the Damallsvenskan standings. Despite the watery disruption, the team secured their place at the summit of the league, showcasing resilience and fortitude in their gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)