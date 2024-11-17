Left Menu

Women DTC Employees Lead Unprecedented Protest for Equal Rights

Delhi Transport Corporation's female employees organized a protest at the Sarojini Nagar depot demanding equal pay, better working conditions, and job security. The demonstration was joined by male colleagues showing workforce solidarity. The 'Sakhi Depot', managed by women, was central to their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The women employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staged a significant protest at the Sarojini Nagar depot on Sunday, demanding equal pay, improved working conditions, and permanent job guarantees. The protest, remarkable for its scale and intensity, was also seen as a landmark demonstration led primarily by female employees.

However, the protest saw solidarity beyond gender lines, with male DTC staff participating and claiming growing dissatisfaction within the workforce. This unity underscored the gravity of the issues faced, as participants expressed their refusal to let buses leave the depot until their grievances were addressed.

The demonstration took place at the all-women 'Sakhi Depot' in Sarojini Nagar, the first of its kind in the country, which had opened recently. Despite the recent inauguration meant to symbolize progress in gender equality, the demands pointed to the persistent issues of job insecurity and the challenges of long commutes during early shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

