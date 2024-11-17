Women DTC Employees Lead Unprecedented Protest for Equal Rights

The women employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staged a significant protest at the Sarojini Nagar depot on Sunday, demanding equal pay, improved working conditions, and permanent job guarantees. The protest, remarkable for its scale and intensity, was also seen as a landmark demonstration led primarily by female employees.

However, the protest saw solidarity beyond gender lines, with male DTC staff participating and claiming growing dissatisfaction within the workforce. This unity underscored the gravity of the issues faced, as participants expressed their refusal to let buses leave the depot until their grievances were addressed.

The demonstration took place at the all-women 'Sakhi Depot' in Sarojini Nagar, the first of its kind in the country, which had opened recently. Despite the recent inauguration meant to symbolize progress in gender equality, the demands pointed to the persistent issues of job insecurity and the challenges of long commutes during early shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)